Paytm Shares Gain The Most In Nearly Two Weeks On Growing Users, Merchant Payment Volume

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd. gained the most in nearly two weeks after the company, in its December business update, reported a rise in monthly transacting users and merchant payment volumes.

The average monthly transacting users rose to 8.5 crore, up nearly 6% QoQ in the December quarter, according to its exchange filing. The Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company's merchant payment volumes rose 8% sequentially to Rs 3.46 lakh crore for the quarter.

The company's loan distribution business scales rose nearly 27% sequentially as 105 lakh loans worth Rs 9,958 crore were disbursed in the December quarter, the company said.