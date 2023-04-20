Paytm Shares Gain After Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage With 'Buy'

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd. gained after Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. initiated coverage with 'buy' rating on the company.

The parent company of payments platform Paytm is expected to achieve an overall Ebitda break-even by fiscal 2025, according to the brokerage. "We estimate contribution margin to improve to 56.8% by FY25 from 30% in FY22, fueled by improvement in operating leverage and rise in financial business mix," it said.

The growth of Paytm's monthly transacting users to 90 million as of FY23 provides a ready customer base for cross-selling of financial products to consumers, Motilal Oswal said, adding that robust growth in subscription devices has helped improve throughout and supported growth in merchant loans.

The lending business of Paytm has demonstrated a robust traction in loan disbursals, with the total number of loans disbursed surging 4.6 times in FY23 (4.4x in FY22), it said. The company is among the largest payments platform, with a gross merchandise value of approximately Rs 132 lakh crore in FY23 (Rs 85 lakh crore in FY22), Motilal said.

The digital payment company will be a big beneficiary from the surge in the total payments industry, which is forecasted to double to $16 trillion by 2026.

The brokerage valued the stock at Rs 865 compared to the current market price of Rs 660.

Shares of Paytm gained 2.23% to Rs 658.60 apiece as of 1:25 pm, compared with a 0.11% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Out of the 13 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend to 'hold' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 35.2%.