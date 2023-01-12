Paytm Shares Drop After 3% Equity Changes Hands In Large Trade

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent of Paytm, declined on Thursday following a large block trade.

At least 192 lakh shares or 3% equity changed hands in a bunched trade, according to Bloomberg.

The stock declined as much as 8.81% intraday—the most in seven weeks since Nov. 22, 2022.

As of 2:22 p.m., it was trading 5.6% lower, while the benchmark Nifty 50 fell 0.24%.