Paytm Shares Decline After Large Trade

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd., the parent of Paytm, have declined the most since Nov. 22, after a large trade.

At least 2.15 crore changed hands in at least one bunched trade, according to Bloomberg.

Shares of the company declined 5.87% to Rs 664.5 as of 9:41 a.m., compared to a 0.42% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 26.2 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 66.

Of the 12 analysts tracking the company, nine recommended a 'buy' rating and three suggested a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 38.3%.