Paytm Shares Decline After Large Trade
At least 2.15 crore changed hands in at least one bunched trade, according to Bloomberg.
Shares of One97 Communications Ltd., the parent of Paytm, have declined the most since Nov. 22, after a large trade.
Shares of the company declined 5.87% to Rs 664.5 as of 9:41 a.m., compared to a 0.42% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 26.2 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 66.
Of the 12 analysts tracking the company, nine recommended a 'buy' rating and three suggested a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 38.3%.
