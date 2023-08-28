ADVERTISEMENT
Patel Engineering Shares Locked In 5% Upper Circuit On Rs 3,637-Crore Order Win
The company's 50% share in developing the Dibang Multipurpose Project stands at Rs 1,818.6 crore.
Shares of Patel Engineering Ltd. were locked in a 5% upper circuit on Monday, after it secured a Rs 3,637.1 crore project along with its joint venture partner.The civil construction company's 50% share in developing the Dibang Multipurpose Project stands at Rs 1,818.6 crore. The construction project will be undertaken in Arunachal Pradesh over the course of 86 months.
Shares of the company rose 4.97%, compared to a 0.16% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 at 10:17 a.m.
The stock has risen the most since Aug. 22. It has risen 230.5% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 2.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70, implying that the stock may be overbought.
