Patel Engineering Plans 25% Order Book Expansion Over Three Years

Patel Engineering Ltd. plans to increase its order book to Rs 25,000 crore in the next two to three from the current Rs 20,000 crore.

The company will focus on its core business segments—hydro and irrigation—as it aims to grow its order book, said Kavita Shirvaikar, chief financial officer at Patel Engineering, in an interview with BQ Prime.

The company's current order book stands at Rs 2,00,014.2 crore, which includes 49 ongoing projects. The company estimates an average timeline of 4-5 years for the hydro projects to get executed, while the irrigation projects would have an execution timeline of 3-5 years, said Shirvaikar.

The company has identified opportunities worth Rs 2 lakh crore in its hydro segment over the next 3-5 years. Shirvaikar said that Rs 90,000 crore of opportunities lie in the irrigation segment via the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. The government's Jal Jeevan Mission has an allotted budget of Rs 3.5 lakh crore, and the company sees opportunities coming from the water supply sector as well.

The company projects a 10% order book growth and 10-15% revenue growth for fiscal 2024, said Shirvaikar.