Patel Engineering Gets Irrigation Project Orders; Shares Locked In Upper Circuit

Shares of Patel Engineering Ltd. jumped nearly 5% and are locked in the upper circuit on Friday after its joint venture received two irrigation-project orders worth Rs 452 crore.

The JV received an order worth Rs 202.3 crore for the construction of a pipeline distribution network for the Nira Deoghar right bank main canal in Maharashtra's Satara district. The project is to be completed in 30 months, according to an exchange filing.

The Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corp. also declared the JV the lowest bidder for the project's first package, worth around Rs 250 crore.

Patel Engineering Ltd.'s shares in both orders stand at Rs 180.9 crore.