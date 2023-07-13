Patanjali Foods Shares Open At Lower Circuit As Promoter Plans To Sell Stake

Shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd. opened at a 5% lower circuit on Thursday after the company’s promoter decided to sell up to 9% stake over two trading days.

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. will sell 2.53 crore shares, or a 7% stake, in Patanjali Foods on July 13 and 14, according to an exchange filing. The floor price of the offer shall be Rs 1,000 apiece. The promoter will have the option to additionally sell up to 2% in the event of oversubscription.