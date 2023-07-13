Patanjali Foods Shares Open At Lower Circuit As Promoter Plans To Sell Stake
Patanjali Ayurved will sell 7% stake in Patanjali Foods on July 13 and 14.
Shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd. opened at a 5% lower circuit on Thursday after the company’s promoter decided to sell up to 9% stake over two trading days.
Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. will sell 2.53 crore shares, or a 7% stake, in Patanjali Foods on July 13 and 14, according to an exchange filing. The floor price of the offer shall be Rs 1,000 apiece. The promoter will have the option to additionally sell up to 2% in the event of oversubscription.
Shares of Patanjali Foods declined 5% pre-market to Rs 1,165.1 and were locked at the lower circuit as of 10:00 a.m. compared to a 0.79% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.8 times its monthly average.
All three analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 20.6%.