Patanjali Foods Shares Advance After It Cancels Oversubscription Option On Offer For Sale

Shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd. gained on Friday after the company said it would not exercise oversubscription on the offer for sale of its 2.5 crore equity shares.

The stock will be sold at a face value of Rs 2 and represents 7% of the total paid-up share capital.

The company had intimated a provision for the unallotted bids, which would be carried forward on July 14 by retail and non-retail investors for approximately 7.2 lakh shares, representing 2% of the total paid-up capital.