Patanjali Foods Promoter Stake Frozen Over Lack Of Minimum Public Float

India's stock exchanges—BSE and NSE—have frozen the shareholding of Patanjali Foods Ltd.'s promoters and promoter group for not meeting public float rules.

The action was taken as the consumer goods maker failed to meet the deadline to raise its public shareholding to the required 25%, as mandated by market regulator SEBI, Patanjali Foods said in a filing on Wednesday. The freeze will remain in effect till the company achieves public shareholding of 25%, it said.

As of now, public shareholding in the company stands at 19.18%, according to data on BSE.

The Baba Ramdev-backed Patanjali Ayurved had completed the implementation of a resolution plan for Ruchi Soya in December 2019, pursuant to an NCLT order dated Sept. 7, 2019. The company was rebranded as Patanjali Foods after the restructuring.

"Consequently, upon implementation of resolution plan, the public shareholding in the company was reduced to 1.10%," the company said in its statement.