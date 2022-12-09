Passive ELSS Funds: A New Option, But Not Many Choices

Equity linked savings schemes are one of the most popular mutual funds because they offer investors an opportunity to save on tax. Contributions to ELSS funds are deductible from taxable income under Section 80C, up to a total limit of Rs 1.5 lakh.

As a result, investors pay close attention to this category, especially during the last few months of the financial year. This financial year too, investors who have not yet been able to complete their tax saving investments have these funds as one of the possible options.

While there might be a new variety of ELSS funds, in the form of a passive fund, investors might not have many choices. That’s because of a technical detail in the regulations that were introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.