Parag Milk Shares Jump Over 11% After Sixth Sense India Buys Stake

Shares of the company surged 11.33% to Rs 133.80 apiece as of 11:10 a.m., compared to a 0.09% gain in the Nifty.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 12.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 78, implying that the stock is overbought

The one analyst tracking the company maintains a ‘hold’ on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.