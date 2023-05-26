Page Industries Shares Tumble 15% After Q4 Profit, Revenue Miss Estimate

Shares of Page Industries fell 10.26% to Rs 4,220.75 apiece, as of 11:11 a.m., on Tuesday compared to a 0.46% advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index. The stock declined as much as 15% intraday, falling the most in 38 months since March 13, 2020.

Total traded volume stood at 30.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 26.5, implying that the stock may be oversold.

Out of the 25 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, nine recommend a 'hold' and eight suggest a 'sell' on the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.

The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 4.7%.