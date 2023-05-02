PacWest, Western Alliance Lead Regional Bank Stock Rout

Trading in shares of both banks were halted for volatility, amid the broader slide that took the KBW Regional Banking Index down as much as 6.1%, the most intraday since March 17. Comerica Inc. and Zions Bancorp. each fell more than 10%, while Charles Schwab Corp., the brokerage with a bank arm that’s come under pressure in the wake of the regional banking tumult, sank 5.3%.