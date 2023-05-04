PacWest, First Horizon Slump, Reigniting Regional Bank Jitters

The slide comes as prominent investors including hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman warn that stresses on the banking system are far from over. It also puts in focus concerns that policy makers need to do more to shore up smaller lenders that have suffered as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell Wednesday said that the government seizure and sale of First Republic Bank to JPMorgan Chase & Co. was “an important step toward drawing a line under that period of severe stress” for regional lenders.