Over 30,000 Funds To Get Their ESG Ratings Downgraded At MSCI

The changes, which take effect at the end of next month, come as ESG score providers continue to draw criticism for using inconsistent methodologies that have yet to be properly regulated. That’s made a crackdown on ESG ratings a priority for policymakers across jurisdictions. The European Commission said last week it’s planning to unveil new industry rules in the first half of this year. And the UK has just launched a consultation on the extent to which ESG raters need to be reined in by clear rules.