Outflows In Debt Mutual Funds Continue, Rs 13,815 Crore Withdrawn In February

"With the central bank's focus on moderating inflation, the monetary policy has been tailored to ensure a disinflation process. Despite expectations around the February rate hike of 25 basis points likely being amongst the last, largely owing to a moderation around inflation, investors are yet to see the evidence. This also leads to investors looking at funds with a shorter duration as these offer lower volatility," Kavitha Krishnan, senior analyst-manager research, Morningstar India, said.

Moreover, an increased focus towards other asset classes and the opening-up of newer avenues have also likely led to investors preferring these over debt fund categories, she said.