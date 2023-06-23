Orchid Pharma Hits Upper Circuit After QIP Launch

The stock hit the upper price band of 5% intra-day above the closing price for the previous day. Shares of Orchid Pharma were trading 4.99% higher at Rs 470 apiece, compared to a 0.44% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 11.04 am.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 12.3 times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 78, indicating the stock may be overbought.

Since the beginning of the year, the stock has risen 29.1% from Rs 364.05 apiece.