Options Trading Worse Than Betting On Fantasy Sports, Says Axis Mutual Fund

Options trading, a hot segment among India's newbie investors, is so risky that even fantasy sports—considered akin to gambling—offer better odds.

That's according to Axis Mutual Fund, which cited a January study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

"In fantasy sports, the take rate of the pot is 15%. For every Rs 100 put in by the retail participants, they get Rs 85 back," Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer at Axis Mutual Fund, said in a note. "The skew is opposite in derivatives, with only 15% of the pot coming back to retail."

Interest in derivatives, and options in particular, has exploded after millions of new retail investors piled into the equity market during the pandemic. Derivatives volume now stand at 400 times the cash market, the highest globally, Axis Mutual Fund said in the note titled 'Gamification' of Indian Equities'. By comparison, it's 36 times in second-placed Germany and nine times in the U.S.

The number of active derivatives traders has risen eight-fold to 40 lakh from less than 5 lakh in 2019. That compares with a threefold jump in the number of investors in the cash equity market from 30 lakh to 1.1 crore.

Yet, according to the SEBI study, nine out of 10 individual traders in the derivatives market lose money, with an average loss of Rs 50,000.