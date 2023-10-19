Options Trading Worse Than Betting On Fantasy Sports, Says Axis Mutual Fund
Nine out of 10 individual traders in derivatives market lost money, according to a SEBI study.
Options trading, a hot segment among India's newbie investors, is so risky that even fantasy sports—considered akin to gambling—offer better odds.
That's according to Axis Mutual Fund, which cited a January study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
"In fantasy sports, the take rate of the pot is 15%. For every Rs 100 put in by the retail participants, they get Rs 85 back," Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer at Axis Mutual Fund, said in a note. "The skew is opposite in derivatives, with only 15% of the pot coming back to retail."
Interest in derivatives, and options in particular, has exploded after millions of new retail investors piled into the equity market during the pandemic. Derivatives volume now stand at 400 times the cash market, the highest globally, Axis Mutual Fund said in the note titled 'Gamification' of Indian Equities'. By comparison, it's 36 times in second-placed Germany and nine times in the U.S.
The number of active derivatives traders has risen eight-fold to 40 lakh from less than 5 lakh in 2019. That compares with a threefold jump in the number of investors in the cash equity market from 30 lakh to 1.1 crore.
Yet, according to the SEBI study, nine out of 10 individual traders in the derivatives market lose money, with an average loss of Rs 50,000.
Gupta suggested an increase in the minimum ticket size to curb the possibility of derivatives causing market volatility.
"The explosion in volumes has happened simultaneously as the ticket size of the option contracts has come down with a reduction in their tenure," he told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat in an interview. A rise in the minimum ticket size of the investment to Rs 15,000–20,000 could lead to a significant correction in volume, he said.
Leverage Spikes With 'Sachet-ized' Trading
"Changes in contract structure and leverage, combined with the ease of onboarding and interface of the new generation of trading apps, have triggered the gamification of this market," Axis Mutual Fund said in the note.
Shorter duration in options have “sachet-ized” trading, reducing the capital needed to take on similar risks, according to Axis Mutual Fund. Weekly options are cheaper as compared with monthly contracts, and buyers gain exposure to the full notional value by paying only 0.5-5%, it said.
Index options surface as the clear preference, accounting for 99% of the derivative volume and 95% of the trades on a weekly basis.
"The effective leverage on an index option during expiry day is 500 times, which is luring retail traders," the note said. "A Rs 2,000 option allows Rs 10 lakh exposure, and these are largely speculative bets. A retailer holds an option on average for just 30 minutes."
"Most of the option volumes are speculative, and this can also be gauged from the fact that open interest at the end of the day is only 1% of the daily traded volumes, i.e., only 1 out of 100 contracts is carried forward to the next day."
The outsized derivatives market can itself be a source of additional macro and market risk, the note said, citing the global example of CDS and derivatives contracts. At an individual level, given the embedded leverage, the loss can be manifold of the initial capital when dealing with futures or selling/writing options, it said.
While empirical evidence seems to be lacking to support his belief, given the scale with which the derivatives market now outsizes the underlying cash market, a spike in volatility could have an impact on the underlying securities, Gupta said.
"Options or derivatives are contracts that derive value from an underlying equity, so the option market should take a cue from the underlying equity markets, but here, the relationship could turn on its head."