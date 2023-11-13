OPEC Raises Global Oil Demand 2023 Forecast To 2.5 Million Barrels Per Day
OPEC's November oil report dismissed exaggerated skepticism about China's crude imports, U.S. inventories, and global oil market.
OPEC has revised the global oil demand growth for 2023 upwards to 2.5 million barrels per day, as compared with 2.4 million barrels per day.
"The global oil market fundamentals remain strong despite exaggerated negative statements," according to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries monthly oil report issued on Monday.
It countered the prevailing pessimism surrounding the global oil market and China's oil demand by highlighting that China's October crude import data reached a record level of 11.4 million barrels per day, well exceeding the five-year average range.
The report mentioned an expected rise in India's crude imports in Q4 of the current year, underscoring the strength and resilience of global oil demand. The upward revision was attributed to stronger-than-expected growth in Q4 (October to December) 2023, especially in non-OECD countries.
Global Oil Supply Revised
OPEC slightly increased its global oil supply forecast for non-OPEC supply in 2023 to 1.8 million barrels per day, up from the previous estimate of 1.7 million barrels per day, with the United States being the primary contributor to this growth.
The organisation said that the growth in U.S. liquid supply is more robust than indicated by weekly data, favouring monthly data as a more reliable indicator, which exhibited a gradual rise in U.S. crude production.
Global crude stocks fell in Q3 2023 due to increased global crude runs and voluntary adjustments by key oil-producing nations. The report attributed the perceived rise in global inventories to seasonal trends, particularly heavy refinery maintenance, emphasising that global crude inventories are still below the 2017–2022 average.
Strong India Growth Outlook
OPEC maintains its 6.3% growth forecast for India's economy in 2023. The services sector is primarily expected to drive growth, along with improvements in India's manufacturing sector. OPEC anticipates ongoing support from fiscal stimulus, albeit slowing consumption, in the second half of 2023.
The monthly oil report notes India's consistent growth in Q3 2023, with leading indicators signalling a favourable trend for the year-end. The report highlights broad-based expansion across major sub-sectors as the key support for India's economic growth.
For 2024, the dynamics are expected to carry on, with the growth forecast unchanged at 5.9%.
India's Oil Demand
The report highlights that India, alongside Brazil and Russia, is expected to surpass expectations, benefiting from improvements in domestic demand and external trade.
In September, India's oil demand rose significantly to 3,20,000 barrels per day, driven by growth in the 'other products' category, primarily bitumen and lube oil, attributed to road construction activity.
The report anticipates continued strength in India's oil demand in Q4 2023, supported by robust annual GDP growth and government proposals to increase capital spending on construction and manufacturing activity. Post-monsoon harvesting and construction activity are additional factors contributing to expected oil demand growth.
Forward-looking indicators, such as strong manufacturing and service PMIs, suggest a positive outlook for near-term oil demand. OPEC forecasts a year-on-year growth of 2,43,000 barrels per day in India's oil demand for Q3 2023.