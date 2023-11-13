OPEC Raises Global Oil Demand 2023 Forecast To 2.5 Million Barrels Per Day

OPEC has revised the global oil demand growth for 2023 upwards to 2.5 million barrels per day, as compared with 2.4 million barrels per day.

"The global oil market fundamentals remain strong despite exaggerated negative statements," according to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries monthly oil report issued on Monday.

It countered the prevailing pessimism surrounding the global oil market and China's oil demand by highlighting that China's October crude import data reached a record level of 11.4 million barrels per day, well exceeding the five-year average range.

The report mentioned an expected rise in India's crude imports in Q4 of the current year, underscoring the strength and resilience of global oil demand. The upward revision was attributed to stronger-than-expected growth in Q4 (October to December) 2023, especially in non-OECD countries.