OPEC+ Production Cuts Fail To Convince Oil Traders Amid Lack Of Detail
OPEC+ agreed a surprise new oil supply cutback of 1 million barrels day, yet crude prices fell as traders remained skeptical amid a lack of clarity about how they it will be implemented.
(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ agreed a surprise new oil supply cutback of 1 million barrels day, yet crude prices fell as traders remained skeptical amid a lack of clarity about how they it will be implemented.
The alliance decided on the cutback at an online gathering on Thursday, delegates said, but its final communique made no reference to the curbs. In separate statements, Saudi Arabia pledged to continue its unilateral 1 million barrel-a-day cut through the first quarter, while other countries like Russia and Kuwait published details of their individual reductions.
The absence of a comprehensive breakdown combined with the “voluntary” nature of the cuts left market watchers unconvinced. West Texas Intermediate futures erased initial gains to sink 3.4% to $75.31 a barrel as of 11:30 a.m. in New York.
“Crude is cratering because so far traders have yet to see concrete evidence of credible incremental output cuts alongside the continuation of voluntary Saudi and Russian cuts,” said Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group. The market is “surprised and confused, pending clarity.”
The outlook for oil has weakened over the past two months amid plentiful supplies and a darkening economic backdrop. Prices could fall even further next year, when forecasters including the International Energy Agency anticipate a sharp slowdown in demand growth.
Since July, Saudi Arabia has been making an extra voluntary cut of 1 million barrels a day, described by Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as a “lollipop.” The kingdom was pressing the rest of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to join this effort after crude prices fell by more than 10% from their September high.
“It seems the OPEC+ production cuts are ‘voluntary’ cuts, not part of an OPEC+ agreement,” said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS Group AG. “Hence the concern is that a large fraction of it could be a pledge on paper and effectively less barrels being removed from the market.”
The group was compelled to delay Thursday’s meeting, originally scheduled for Nov. 26 in Vienna, by four days because of a dispute over quotas for some African members. The issue was resolved, with Angola’s quota downgraded by roughly 200,000 barrels a day to 1.1 million a day.
A new group-wide OPEC+ cut of 1 million barrels a day could actually be only half as big in real terms, Amrita Sen, director of research at consultant Energy Aspects Ltd., told Bloomberg television before the meeting. That’s because some countries are already pumping below their targets, she said.
In a surprise move, Brazil will join the cooperation charter of the OPEC+ oil alliance, a move that won’t bind it to making production cuts. Brazilian Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira told a meeting of the group on Thursday that the country would make the move next year. The charter, open to all oil producing countries, doesn’t bind signatories or limit their sovereign rights.
“President Lula confirmed our entry into the OPEC+ cooperation charter from January 2024,” the minister told the group, according to a video circulated by delegates. He was met with a round of applause.
--With assistance from Ben Bartenstein.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.