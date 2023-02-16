ONGC's Interim Dividend Yield At 2.7%

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share having a face value of Rs 5 each, with a total payout of Rs 5,032 crore. In percentage terms, the second interim dividend is 80%. This is in addition to the Rs 6.75 per share, or 135%, interim dividend declared in November 2022.

The interim dividend yield is 2.7%, whereas the overall dividend yield is 7.1%.

India's largest crude oil and natural gas company has fixed Feb. 24 as the 'record date' for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the second interim dividend. The ex-dividend date will be the same as the record date due to the settlement type 'T+1' option, which the stock exchanges follow with effect from Jan. 27.

ONGC will pay this dividend to the eligible shareholders on or before March 16.