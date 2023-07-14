ONGC Ties Up With Indradhanush Gas To Transport Natural Gas; Shares Hit 52-Week High

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. hit a 52-week high on Friday after it signed an agreement with Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd. for the transportation of natural gas to Northeast Gas Grid.

The three hook-up agreements with Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd. will help ONGC deliver 1.85 lakh standard cubic metres of gas per day from Jorhat and 82,500 scmd from Silchar in Assam, and seven lakh scmd from Tripura to its customers.