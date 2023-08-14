ONGC Shares Hit 52- Week High As Q1 Profit Doubles

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. hit a 52-week high on Monday after its profit doubled in the June quarter.

The state-owned oil producer's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 17,3823 crore in the first quarter as overall expenses declined, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Moreover, ONGC Videsh Ltd., the overseas arm of ONGC, has sought another three year extension to explore for oil and gas in a Vietnamese block in the contested waters of the South China Sea, according to a PTI report.