ONGC Shares Hit 52-Week High As Gas Prices Hiked

Gas produced from the nomination fields of ONGC and Oil India Ltd. will have a ceiling of $6.50/mmBtu.

01 Sep 2023, 11:43 AM IST
One of the rigs deployed at ONGC’s Eastern Offshore fields. (Source: ONGC’s Twitter handle)
Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. advanced on Friday and hit a 52-week high, as the central government raised the price of domestic natural gas to $8.60 per million metric British thermal units for September, from $7.85 per mmBtu in August.

The gas produced from the nomination fields of ONGC and Oil India Ltd. will have a ceiling of $6.50/mmBtu, according to a notification by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

Shares of the company rose as much as 6.09%, before paring gains to trade 5.89% higher at 11:08 a.m. This compares to a 0.47% advance in the Nifty 50. The share has gained 24.91% year-to-date

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 4.7 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 68.30, indicating that the stock is neither overbought, nor oversold.

Of the 28 analysts tracking the stock, 21 maintain a 'buy', three recommend a 'hold', and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 3.7% upside over the next 12 months.

