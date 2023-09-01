ONGC Shares Hit 52-Week High As Gas Prices Hiked

Shares of the company rose as much as 6.09%, before paring gains to trade 5.89% higher at 11:08 a.m. This compares to a 0.47% advance in the Nifty 50. The share has gained 24.91% year-to-date

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 4.7 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 68.30, indicating that the stock is neither overbought, nor oversold.

Of the 28 analysts tracking the stock, 21 maintain a 'buy', three recommend a 'hold', and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 3.7% upside over the next 12 months.