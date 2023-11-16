ONGC Shares At Five-Year High On Plan To Set Up Two Petrochemical Plants

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. rose to their highest level in over five years on Thursday after the company announced an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore to set up two petrochemical plants.

"We have plans to invest Rs 1,00,000 crore by 2028 or 2030 in two projects in two separate states," D Adhikari, chief of joint ventures and business development, said at an investor call on Wednesday on ONGC's second quarter earnings. "Our plan is to raise petrochemical capacity to 8.5–9 million tonne by 2030."

The development came in the backdrop of crude oil companies exploring new ways to utilise crude oil as the world is trying to transition from fossil fuels to green energy. ONGC contributes 71% of the domestic crude oil production in India and is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in the country.