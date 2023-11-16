ONGC Shares At Five-Year High On Plan To Set Up Two Petrochemical Plants
The company plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030 in two projects to raise petrochemical capacity to 8.5-9 million tonne.
Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. rose to their highest level in over five years on Thursday after the company announced an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore to set up two petrochemical plants.
"We have plans to invest Rs 1,00,000 crore by 2028 or 2030 in two projects in two separate states," D Adhikari, chief of joint ventures and business development, said at an investor call on Wednesday on ONGC's second quarter earnings. "Our plan is to raise petrochemical capacity to 8.5–9 million tonne by 2030."
The development came in the backdrop of crude oil companies exploring new ways to utilise crude oil as the world is trying to transition from fossil fuels to green energy. ONGC contributes 71% of the domestic crude oil production in India and is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in the country.
ONGC's stock rose as much as 1.95% during the day on the NSE to Rs 203.40 apiece, the highest since Jan. 25, 2018. It was trading 0.93% higher at Rs 201.35 apiece compared to a 0.57% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 11:46 a.m.
The shares have risen 37.55% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71.72.
Twenty out of 27 analysts tracking ONGC maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend a 'hold' and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 52.4%.