ONGC Outlines Rs 30,000 Crore Capex Plan For Oil Exploration

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. plans a capital expenditure of Rs 30,000 crore on oil exploration in the next three years, according to Director of Exploration Sushma Rawat.

"The capex for oil exploration will be aggressive in the current and next year," she told BQ Prime.

Although the company's internal resources could support its capex plans, Rawat said it is looking for joint venture partnerships. "Since exploration is a risky business, we want to mitigate risks when we go for high-cost ventures," she said. The company intends to go into deep and underwater oil exploration, and these projects do get cost-intensive, Rawat said.

ONGC currently has 1.67 lakh square kilometres of oil acreage through various regimes, and the company wants to increase this area to 5 lakh square kilometres in the next three years, she said.

According to Rawat, the company will increase the number of wells it drills. ONGC has oil commitments that will cater to more than 110 wells per year, and this number could even increase to 125-130 wells per year, Rawat said.