ONGC, Oil India Shares Drop After Government Hikes Natural Gas Prices

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corp. and Oil India Ltd. fell on Tuesday after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas hiked domestic natural gas prices by 7% as of Sept. 30.

This is the third consecutive hike by the ministry. Since the nomination fields of ONGC and Oil India have a ceiling of $6.50/mmBtu, the hike could impact the pricing of transport fuels like CNG and PNG, used by residential consumers.