ONGC, Nalco, ABB India, Glenmark Pharma Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. will be reporting its results for the quarter ended June on Friday.

The oil exploration and production giant is likely to post a net profit of Rs 9,664.5 crore and revenue of Rs 33,571.4 crore for the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

ABB India Ltd. will also report its first quarter earnings. Consolidated revenue is expected to be Rs 2,394.9 crore, while net profit can touch Rs 190.7 crore, according to consensus estimates.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 3,180.9 crore and net profit of Rs 220.2 crore, according to estimates.

National Aluminium Co. is expected to post a revenue of Rs 3,135.3 crore and net profit of Rs 315.1 crore for the quarter under review.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., which operates under the brand name of Nykaa; Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd., Astral Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., Pfizer Ltd. and Voltas Ltd. will report their results on Friday as well.

Other companies that will be announcing their financial results include Godrej Industries Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corp., Jindal Saw Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., Archean Chemical Industries Ltd., Abans Holdings Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., City Union Bank Ltd., DB Realty Ltd., Elgi Equipments Ltd., Orient Green Power Co., Marksans Pharma Ltd., Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd., Info Edge (India) Ltd., The New India Assurance Co., NHPC Ltd., NMDC Ltd., PNC Infratech Ltd., Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd., Timken India Ltd., TV Today Network Ltd. and Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corp., BF Investment Ltd., Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Capacite Infraprojects Ltd., Carysil Ltd., Electronics Mart India Ltd., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., GE Power India Ltd., GOCL Corp., Gufic Biosciences Ltd., HBL Power Systems Ltd., HEG Ltd., Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd., Hindustan Foods Ltd., Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd., ITI Ltd., Kennametal India Ltd. and Shakti Pumps India Ltd. will also announce their results on Friday.