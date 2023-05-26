ONGC, M&M, Sun Pharma, BHEL, BEML, Indigo Paints Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Three NSE Nifty 50 companies—Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.—are among the companies scheduled to announce their results on Friday for the quarter ended March 2023.

State-run oil and exploration company ONGC is likely to see a single-digit jump year-on-year in its revenue from operations for the quarter under review, according to the consensus of estimates by Bloomberg-polled analysts.

Net profit for the period is expected to grow around 20%, showed Bloomberg data, as profitability gets a bump from the year-ago levels.