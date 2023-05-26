ONGC, M&M, Sun Pharma, BHEL, BEML, Indigo Paints Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for earnings of major companies scheduled to be announced on Friday.
Three NSE Nifty 50 companies—Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.—are among the companies scheduled to announce their results on Friday for the quarter ended March 2023.
State-run oil and exploration company ONGC is likely to see a single-digit jump year-on-year in its revenue from operations for the quarter under review, according to the consensus of estimates by Bloomberg-polled analysts.
Net profit for the period is expected to grow around 20%, showed Bloomberg data, as profitability gets a bump from the year-ago levels.
The Scorpio-maker Mahindra & Mahindra is estimated to post around 28% year-on-year rise in revenue during the March quarter, according to an average of analysts' estimates collated by Bloomberg.
The rise in net profit for the homegrown SUV-maker during the period under review is expected to be around 28% as well, according to Bloomberg data.
Sun Pharmaceutical is expected to post a 17% year-on-year rise in revenue during the March quarter of fiscal 2023, with a more than fourfold rise in net profit, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Other companies that will announce their results for the March quarter include Grasim Industries Ltd., Engineers India Ltd., Easy Trip Planners Ltd., Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., Electronics Mart India Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., and Housing and Urban Development Corp.
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd., KPI Green Energy Ltd., Karnataka Bank Ltd., MOIL Ltd., Info Edge (India) Ltd., Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd., Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. and Wockhardt Ltd. will also announce their results for the March quarter.