MTAR Tech Shares Plunge 12% After Revenue, Ebitda Guidance Cut
The company's net profit fell 17% to Rs 20.5 crore YoY in the September quarter, missing Bloomberg estimate of Rs 26.5 crore.

09 Nov 2023, 01:27 PM IST
MTAR Technologies Ltd. (Image: Company website)
Shares of MTAR Technologies Ltd. fell on Thursday after it lowered its revenue and Ebitda guidance for fiscal 2024. Also, the company's second-quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates.

“We revise our annual guidance for FY24 to a revenue of around Rs 670–700 crore, as against previous guidance of around Rs 830–860 crore," the company said in a press release.

Ebitda guidance was also revised to 26% +/-100 basis points, as against previous guidance of around 28% +/-100 bps, due to deferment of shipment plans against the confirmed orders from clean energy to the next fiscal year, it said.

The company's net profit fell 17% to Rs 20.5 crore year-on-year in the September quarter. While, revenue rose 32% to Rs 166.8 crore year-on-year during the period, as per an exchange filing.

MTAR Technologies Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 32% at Rs 166.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 175.8 crore).

  • Ebitda up 3.4% at Rs 36.1 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36.3 crore).

  • Margin down 603 bps at 21.63% vs 27.66% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.7%).

  • Net profit down 17% at Rs 20.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 26.5 crore).

Shares of the company plunged as much as 12.5%, before paring some loss to trade 8.8% lower at 11:19 a.m., compared to a 0.1% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 43.39% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 12 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 34.8.

All five analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 16%.

