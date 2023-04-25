Big Swings in One-Day Volatility Index Leave Traders Bewildered

It remains to be seen if Wall Street pros will find a use for the one-day VIX akin to the seminal role played by the longer-dated version, which was conceived three decades ago by Cboe Global Markets Inc. One complicating factor is the lifespan of the instruments it tracks. While the standard VIX can be thought of as an estimate of stock turbulence a month hence, the single-day version’s vastly shorter time horizon may make it a litmus for particularly chaotic market views: one measured in hours, rather than days or weeks.