BQPrimeMarketsOlectra Greentech Stock Falls Over 9% After Q1 Revenue Drops
ADVERTISEMENT

Olectra Greentech Stock Falls Over 9% After Q1 Revenue Drops

Revenue was down 23% at Rs 216 crore versus Rs 281 crore in the year-ago period.

08 Aug 2023, 11:29 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Olectra Greentech/Facebook)</p></div>
(Source: Olectra Greentech/Facebook)

Shares of Olectra Greentech Ltd. declined over 9% on Tuesday after its revenue dropped 23% in the first quarter.

However, the company's consolidated net profit rose 8% to Rs 18.1 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Olectra Greentech Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 23% at Rs 216 crore.

  • Ebitda up 16% at Rs 42 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 19.5% vs 12.9%.

  • Net profit up 8% at Rs 18.1 crore.

Shares of Olectra Greentech were trading 5.24% lower at Rs 1,076.90 apiece, compared to a 0.23% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:21 a.m. The stock fell to an intraday low of 9.26%.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 0.8 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 42.79

ALSO READ

Torrent Pharma Q1 Results Review - Positive Growth Across The Board: Dolat Capital

Opinion
Torrent Pharma Q1 Results Review - Positive Growth Across The Board: Dolat Capital
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT