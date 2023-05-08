BQPrimeMarketsOlectra Greentech Shares Jump Over 10% As Q4 Profit Surges
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Olectra Greentech Shares Jump Over 10% As Q4 Profit Surges

The company's net profit rose 55% year-on-year to Rs 27.49 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing.

08 May 2023, 11:35 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
(Photo: Freepik)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Olectra Greentech Ltd. jumped the most in over eight weeks on Monday after its fourth-quarter profit surged over 50% year-on-year.

The company's net profit rose to Rs 27.49 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the net profit of the period in the previous fiscal, which stood at Rs 17.77 crore.

The company's March quarter revenue was up 39% to Rs 375.91 crore, compared to Rs 271.30 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board of directors also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share for FY23, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Led By Banks, Realty Stocks

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Led By Banks, Realty Stocks
Read More

Olectra Greentech Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 38.56% at Rs 375.91 crore vs. Rs 271.30 crore.

  • Ebitda is up 56% at Rs 49.98 crore vs. Rs 32.05 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 13.3% vs. 11.8%.

  • PAT is up 55% at Rs 27.49 crore vs. Rs 17.77 crore.

  • The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share for FY23.

ALSO READ

Best Of India Bond Rally May Be Over With Sales Deluge Coming

Opinion
Best Of India Bond Rally May Be Over With Sales Deluge Coming
Read More

Shares of Olectra Greentech rose 6.75% to Rs 688.4 apiece, compared to a 0.91% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:53 a.m.

The stock rose as much as 10.39% in pre-open trade, the most since March 10. Total traded volume stood at 7.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 61.

ALSO READ

Powell’s Bet Against Recession Looks Good — Minus the Credit Crunch And A DC Standoff

Opinion
Powell’s Bet Against Recession Looks Good — Minus the Credit Crunch And A DC Standoff
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT