Olectra Greentech, JBM Auto Shares Jump After 'PM eBus Sewa' Gets Cabinet Nod

Shares of electric bus makers JBM Auto Ltd. and Olectra Greentech Ltd. surged during the last leg of trade on Wednesday after the 'PM eBus Sewa' received Union Cabinet approval to enhance city bus operations.

Under this scheme, priority will be given to the cities that have no organised bus services, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Around 10,000 e-buses will be deployed on a public-private partnership model in 169 cities. Infrastructure will be upgraded in 181 cities under the Green Urban Mobility Initiatives, Thakur said.

The scheme's estimated total cost is Rs 57,613 crore, of which the Union government will contribute Rs 20,000 crore. The scheme will support bus operations for 10 years.