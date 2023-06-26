Risk Sentiment Resilient In Face Of Russia Mutiny: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- From oil and gold to stocks and currencies, global markets were a picture of relative calm Monday in the wake of a geopolitical shock that challenged Vladimir Putin’s rule in Russia.

Oil rose around 0.5% after its near 4% slide last week, US and European equity futures ticker higher and Asian shares were mixed as bourses in mainland China opened after a long weekend amid concern over the nation’s economic recovery. A gauge of dollar strength declined 0.1% while most major currencies traded within narrow ranges versus the greenback. Gold rose slightly, with little sign of aggressive buying for its haven qualities.

While events in Russia had the potential to spur investors into selling riskier assets, initial moves were modest and reflected the impact of a deal that was brokered to halt the Wagner mercenary group’s advance toward Moscow. The agreement includes dropping criminal mutiny charges against Yevgeny Prigozhin and his fighters.

“Even though the Prigozhin mutiny may not cause larger market movements directly, this could quickly change depending on how the political situation in Russia unfolds in coming months,” Erik Meyersson, chief emerging-markets strategist at SEB AB, said in a note. “Markets will likely become more sensitive to internal political matters in Russia.”

Contracts for the S&P 500 rose around 0.2%, recovering some of the lost ground that saw US stocks notch their worst week since March. Anxiety has been rising in equity markets that central banks will have to ratchet interest rates higher to tamp down inflation, and in the process push the economy into reverse.

Stocks traded higher in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong, while those in mainland China, Australia and New Zealand fell.