Risk Sentiment Resilient In Face Of Russia Mutiny: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency and commodity markets here.
(Bloomberg) -- From oil and gold to stocks and currencies, global markets were a picture of relative calm Monday in the wake of a geopolitical shock that challenged Vladimir Putin’s rule in Russia.
Oil rose around 0.5% after its near 4% slide last week, US and European equity futures ticker higher and Asian shares were mixed as bourses in mainland China opened after a long weekend amid concern over the nation’s economic recovery. A gauge of dollar strength declined 0.1% while most major currencies traded within narrow ranges versus the greenback. Gold rose slightly, with little sign of aggressive buying for its haven qualities.
While events in Russia had the potential to spur investors into selling riskier assets, initial moves were modest and reflected the impact of a deal that was brokered to halt the Wagner mercenary group’s advance toward Moscow. The agreement includes dropping criminal mutiny charges against Yevgeny Prigozhin and his fighters.
“Even though the Prigozhin mutiny may not cause larger market movements directly, this could quickly change depending on how the political situation in Russia unfolds in coming months,” Erik Meyersson, chief emerging-markets strategist at SEB AB, said in a note. “Markets will likely become more sensitive to internal political matters in Russia.”
Contracts for the S&P 500 rose around 0.2%, recovering some of the lost ground that saw US stocks notch their worst week since March. Anxiety has been rising in equity markets that central banks will have to ratchet interest rates higher to tamp down inflation, and in the process push the economy into reverse.
Stocks traded higher in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong, while those in mainland China, Australia and New Zealand fell.
Treasury yields were little changed Monday, while bonds rallied in Australia and New Zealand, echoing the moves in Treasuries Friday.
The yen strengthened slightly after Japan’s top currency official said he wouldn’t rule out any options to handle currency matters appropriately. The yen last week depreciated to the weakest since November after softer-than-expected PMI data in both Europe and the US fanned fears the global economy may be succumbing to pressure from higher interest rates.
The offshore yuan advanced slightly after China set its daily reference rate for the currency at a stronger-than-expected level to slow its slide.
The S&P 500 Index ended the shortened holiday week 1.4% lower while the Nasdaq 100 benchmark fell 1.3% as investors took profits from the year’s winning technology names. Chipmakers Marvell Technology Inc. and GlobalFoundries Inc. were among Friday’s laggards while drops in Microsoft Corp. and Nvidia Corp. weighed on the gauges.
The second-quarter stock rally — fueled by the frenzy for growth-oriented artificial intelligence stocks — is fraying under the threat of more rate hikes and fears that the full economic impact of aggressive central bank policy has yet to be felt.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dampened the mood last week when he said the US may need one or two more rate increases in 2023. Other Fed commentators pushed back against investor hopes for a rate cut this year: “I’d be comfortable with the information I have today, staying right where we are and just staying here through the rest of this year and long into next year,” Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said at an event Friday.
Powell has done a good job of reconnecting the bond market with the Fed’s outlook, which is no cuts in the intermediate future, according to Walter Todd, president and chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital. “It’s going to be more kind of data dependent as the Fed will that will kind of push around the bond market and the stock market going forward,” he said on Bloomberg Radio
Meanwhile, the US manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 46.3 in June from 48.4 the prior period, the lowest reading since December.
Economic data from Germany and France ignited fears of a downturn in Europe, spurring Treasuries to take part in a global bond market rally as investors sought safe havens.
Key events this week:
- US new home sales, durable goods, Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday
- ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at ECB forum in Sintra, Portugal, Tuesday
- China industrial profits, Wednesday
- US wholesale inventories, goods trade balance, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve to unveil results of annual banking industry stress test, Wednesday
- Policy panel with ECB’s Christine Lagarde, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, BOJ’s Kazuo Ueda and BOE’s Andrew Bailey at ECB forum in Sintra, Wednesday
- Sweden rate decision, Thursday
- US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Atlanta Fed President Rafael Bostic speaks on the US economic outlook at event in Dublin, Thursday
- China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Friday
- Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday
- Japan unemployment, industrial production, Tokyo CPI, Friday
- US personal income and spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:45 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Friday
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.1%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3%
- The Shanghai Composite fell 0.6%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%
- The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0905
- The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 143.55 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2105 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6684
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $30,257.58
- Ether fell 0.8% to $1,879.54
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.72%
- Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.365%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.95%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $69.51 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,927.75 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from Carly Wanna, Isabelle Lee and Matthew Burgess.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.