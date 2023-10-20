Oil Set To Post Second Weekly Gain On Fears Israel-Hamas War May Disrupt Supply
Oil prices rose on Friday, setting the stage for a second consecutive week of gains, driven by fears that the Israel-Hamas conflict may spread to the Middle East, disrupting the supply of oil from one of the world's leading production regions.
Brent crude futures rose by 1.08 cents, or 1.17%, reaching an intraday high of $93.46 per barrel as of 9:24 a.m. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude stood at $90.59 per barrel, showing a $1.22 increase.
The November front-month contract is set to expire on Friday, while the more active December WTI contract was at $89.47 a barrel, up $1.24 or 1.1%, according to Reuters.
Concerns about the Middle East conflict escalating in the wake of this week's explosion at a Gaza hospital and the anticipated Israeli ground invasion are driving both contracts to record their second consecutive weekly increase.
Forecasts of a growing oil deficit in the fourth quarter of the current calendar year also supported the rise in oil prices. This forecast is on the back of top oil producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia extending their voluntary supply cuts to the end of 2023 and amid low inventories, especially in the United States, which are at a nine-year low.
Additionally, OPEC+ sources have informed us that the short-term suspension of U.S. oil sanctions on Venezuela—an OPEC member—is not expected to necessitate immediate policy adjustments by the OPEC+ producer alliance. They anticipate a gradual recovery in production, thus continuing their aim of keeping global oil supply tight amid concerns about a challenging global economic scenario and rising demand.