Oil Set To Post Second Weekly Gain On Fears Israel-Hamas War May Disrupt Supply

Oil prices rose on Friday, setting the stage for a second consecutive week of gains, driven by fears that the Israel-Hamas conflict may spread to the Middle East, disrupting the supply of oil from one of the world's leading production regions.

Brent crude futures rose by 1.08 cents, or 1.17%, reaching an intraday high of $93.46 per barrel as of 9:24 a.m. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude stood at $90.59 per barrel, showing a $1.22 increase.