Oil Set For Large Weekly Decline as Concerns Over Demand Linger

Workers climb down the stairs of a silo at the Hi-Crush Partners LP mining facility in Kermit, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. In the West Texas plains, frack-sand mines suddenly seem to be popping up everywhere. Twelve months ago, none of them existed - together, these mines will ship some 22 million tons of sand this year to shale drillers in the Permian Basin, the hottest oil patch on Earth. Photographer: Callaghan O'Hare/Bloomberg