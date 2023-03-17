Oil Set For Worst Week This Year As Traders Watch For OPEC+ Move
(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly loss this year after banking turmoil rippled across global markets, with investors watching for a potential response from OPEC and its allies to the rout.
West Texas Intermediate was steady near $68 a barrel and down around 11% for the week. OPEC+ chiefs from Saudi Arabia and Russia met in Riyadh on Thursday, and discussed efforts by the group to “promote market balance and stability.” The cartel will probably wait for financial markets to calm before deciding whether to react by cutting output, said Energy Aspects Ltd.
Troubles at Credit Suisse Group AG combined with options covering to drive oil to its lowest level in 15 months this week. While markets are starting to see some stability, investors will also be watching to see if the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again next week following the turmoil.
Oil may struggle to make robust gains in the near term, with OPEC this week forecasting a modest surplus in the second quarter, a typical period of soft demand before the summer. The International Energy Agency also said that the market was already in surplus on stubborn Russian output.
