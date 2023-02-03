Oil Set for Weekly Loss As China Optimism Dims, Stockpiles Swell
Oil headed for a second weekly drop as optimism over a recovery in Chinese demand failed to gain traction and US stockpiles increased again.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a second weekly drop as optimism over a recovery in Chinese demand dimmed and US stockpiles kept rising.
West Texas Intermediate held above $76 a barrel, set for a loss of more than 4% this week. The China reopening trade for commodities has flagged amid questions over the timing and extent of the country’s recovery. In the US, data midweek showed nationwide holdings expanded for a sixth week.
Crude has swung within a $10 range this year, with prices caught between concerns of a global slowdown and expectations of recovering oil demand in China after Beijing ditched its rigid Covid Zero policy. Central banks in the US and Europe raised interest rates this week, and warned that they weren’t yet done with monetary tightening to combat inflation.
Traders are also looking ahead to the next batch of sanctions on Russian energy flows, which will kick in at the weekend. The European Union is set to impose a ban on seaborne imports of Russian petroleum products, while also starting a price-cap mechanism similar to one in place on crude. The measures are meant to starve Moscow of funds amid the war in Ukraine.
“Oil’s in a bit of a limbo as the market awaits tangible signs of China’s oil demand recovery,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. “The EU products ban is not seen as a major factor but it still comes with a bit of uncertainty.”
Meanwhile, the US Energy Department asked Congress to halt the sale of 26 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as officials seek to refill the emergency stockpile.
Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.