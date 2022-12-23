Oil Pushes Higher as Russia May Cut Output in Response to Cap

Oil has rebounded since hitting a one-year low earlier this month despite concerns that the US and Europe may sink into recession next year. As the war in Ukraine grinds on, traders have been waiting for Moscow’s full response to the cap, a policy that imposed a $60-a-barrel ceiling on Russian flows in a bid to reduce its income while keeping exports on the market. President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he would sign a decree on the nation’s reaction to the limit on Monday or Tuesday containing “preventive measures”.