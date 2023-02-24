Oil Extends Gain For A Second Session Ahead Of US Inflation Data
(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a second session — trimming a modest weekly loss — ahead of US data that will help shape the debate over monetary policy.
West Texas Intermediate climbed near $76 a barrel after closing almost 2% higher in the previous session. Investors will be watching personal spending data later Friday for clues on the path forward for interest rates. Minutes from the Federal Reserve this week signaled more hikes to come.
Oil has been whipsawed this year by bullish optimism around China’s rebound following the end of Covid Zero and persistent concerns over a US economic slowdown. Wall Street banks are starting to temper their outlook for crude prices, with UBS Group AG and Morgan Stanley the latest to trim forecasts.
US crude stockpiles rose by 7.65 million barrels last week to the highest level since May 2021, according to government data. Distillate inventories, a category that includes diesel, also expanded.
The prompt timespread for WTI has held in a bearish contango structure since late December, signaling ample supply. In the market for Brent — the global benchmark — the nearest spread is indicating a tighter market.
