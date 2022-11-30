Oil Rallies Above $80 With OPEC+ Decision, China Demand in Focus
(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day as data pointed to a large decline in US stockpiles, while traders weighed the outlook for Chinese demand and a forthcoming OPEC+ meeting.
West Texas Intermediate climbed above $80 a barrel for the first time in a week after the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported inventories fell by almost 8 million barrels. At the same time, traders are watching the demand outlook in China as markets in Asia were buoyed by bets on its economy further reopening.
There are several vital days for the oil market ahead. The European Union is yet to agree on a price cap for Russian oil with sanctions on the country’s exports due to come into effect on Dec. 5. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies are increasingly expected to hold production steady after the group shifted its meeting online amid an uncertain market outlook.
Crude has recovered in recent days as EU discussions on a Russian price cap continue. Without the measures, companies will have no access to European or UK insurance when transporting the country’s crude, potentially risking supply disruption. European diplomats have been seeking a compromise on the level of the US-led cap, with US energy security adviser Amos Hochstein saying the plan needs to strike a “delicate balance.”
“Mobility in China is nowhere near down to the extent it warrants a $10 selloff seen recently,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. “This is allowing the market to focus on the embargo and its potential negative impact on supply.”
Earlier this week, OPEC+ delegates signaled that Saudi Arabia and its partners might consider additional output curbs at its gathering on Sunday, which at the time was scheduled to take place at the cartel’s Vienna headquarters. But with the group’s decision to hold a virtual session instead, views are changing. While deeper supply cuts may still be discussed, oil analysts and OPEC+ officials widely predict that the alliance will keep output unchanged.
