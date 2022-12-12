Oil Rebounds as Key Pipeline Remains Shut and China Eases Curbs

Crude remains on track for its first back-to-back quarterly decline since mid-2019 as the demand outlook sours and thin liquidity exacerbates price swings into the year-end. Investors are also weighing the fallout from the $60-a-barrel price cap imposed by the Group of Seven and European Union on Russian crude to punish Moscow for the Ukraine invasion. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country may cut production in response to the move, with a decree to be issued on the matter within the coming days.