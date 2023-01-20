Oil Poised to Eke Out Weekly Advance on China Demand Optimism

Crude has been whipsawed in the first three weeks of the new year as investors took stock of the market’s opposing forces, as well as the outlook for Russian flows into 2023 as sanctions are tightened amid the war in Ukraine. Against that backdrop, there are widely divergent outlooks from banks on where crude is headed, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. arguing Brent could top $100 a barrel, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. is much more cautious.