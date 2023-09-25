Oil Headed For $150 Without US Support For More Drilling, Shale CEO Says
Benchmark US crude futures have risen 12% this year to more than $90.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil is headed as high as $150 a barrel unless the US government does more to encourage exploration, according to Continental Resources, the shale driller controlled by billionaire Harold Hamm.
Crude output in the Permian Basin will one day peak as it already has in rival shale regions such as the Bakken region of North Dakota and the Eagle Ford in Texas, Continental Chief Executive Officer Doug Lawler said during an interview with Bloomberg TV. Without new production, “you’re going to see $120 to $150” oil, he said.
“That’s going to send a shock through the system,” he said. Without policies encouraging new drilling, “you’re going to see more pressure on price.”
Even if oil breaches the $100 mark, Continental has no plans for a burst of output, Lawler said. Benchmark US crude futures have risen 12% this year to more than $90.
“We are investing at a very prudent level consistent with our cash flows,” Lawler said. “To go and invest and being producing as much as we can is not how we generate the greatest value.”
