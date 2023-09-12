Oil India To Invest Rs 25,000 Crore In Renewable Energy By 2040

Oil India Ltd. will invest Rs 25,000 crore into its renewable energy portfolio over the next two decades as the company aims to achieve net-zero emissions status by 2040.

The company aims to diversify its energy portfolio by focusing on solar projects, green hydrogen, and compressed biogas, as it announced during its 64th annual general meeting on Sept. 9.

Its net-zero commitment encompasses initiatives that include adopting cleaner energy sources, investing in renewable energy projects, and implementing advanced technologies to minimise greenhouse gas emissions, Dr. Ranjit Rath, chairman and managing director, Oil India, said in the statement.

This aligns with the firm's plan to adopt sustainable energy, and it has received approval to establish 620 MW of solar power projects in Assam, Rath said. It has also developed a hydrogen fuel cell electric bus, which is currently undergoing a one-year trial in Assam. Additionally, Oil India has been mandated to establish 25 CBG plants across India.