Oil India Shares Gain The Most In Six Months On Best Quarterly Profit Ever In Q3

Shares of Oil India Ltd. climbed on Monday after it reported its highest ever quarterly net profit in the three months ended Dec. 31 on rising oil and natural gas prices.

The third-quarter earnings beat all estimates pooled by the Bloomberg analysts. Net profit in October-December was up 76.02% at Rs 2,284.4 crore compared with Rs 1,244.90 crore over a year earlier, according to tis exchange filing.

The rise in profitability was aided by a higher realisation on crude and gas that the firm produces and sells.

The board of the company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share.