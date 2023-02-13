Oil India Shares Gain The Most In Six Months On Best Quarterly Profit Ever In Q3
Higher profitability was aided by a better realisation on the crude and gas that the firm produces and sells.
Shares of Oil India Ltd. climbed on Monday after it reported its highest ever quarterly net profit in the three months ended Dec. 31 on rising oil and natural gas prices.
The third-quarter earnings beat all estimates pooled by the Bloomberg analysts. Net profit in October-December was up 76.02% at Rs 2,284.4 crore compared with Rs 1,244.90 crore over a year earlier, according to tis exchange filing.
The rise in profitability was aided by a higher realisation on crude and gas that the firm produces and sells.
The board of the company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share.
Oil India Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was up 37.14% at Rs 9,301.98 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,644.80 crore).
Ebitda up 90.17% at Rs 4,179.75 crore vs Rs 2,197.91 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,437.50 crore).
Ebitda margin at 44.93% vs. 32.41% (Bloomberg estimate: 43.2%)
Net profit was up 76.02% at Rs 2,284.41 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,747.10 crore).
The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share.
Shares of Oil India rose 8.07% as of 10:18 a.m., to Rs 241.6 apiece, and the stock rose as much as 8.57% intraday, rising the most in over six months since Aug. 5, 2022.
Total traded volume stood at 16.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 14 implies that the stock may be oversold.
Out of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 4.9% over the next 12 months.