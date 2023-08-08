Oil India Q1 Results: Profit Falls 18%, Revenue Declines

Oil India Ltd.'s net profit declined in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, though it surpassed analysts' estimates.

The central public sector undertaking's profit decreased 18.2% to Rs 1,426 crore in the June quarter, as against Rs 1,742.8 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,283.1-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.