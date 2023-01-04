Oil Steadies After Tumbling on Worsening Demand Outlook
(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a miserable start to the trading year as a deteriorating demand outlook came to the fore, buttressed by predictions for a US recession, milder winter weather, and China’s struggles with Covid-19.
West Texas Intermediate held near $77 a barrel after sinking 4.2% on Tuesday in the biggest drop since November. A rising death toll in China from the swift easing of virus curbs is overwhelming crematoriums, and there are warnings of a heavier toll heading into the Lunar New Year. Above-average temperatures in the US and Europe, meanwhile, are easing fears of an energy crunch.
With the Federal Reserve raising rates to quell inflation, a US recession is on the cards, according to former New York Fed President William Dudley, who said it probably won’t be severe. Former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan also said a recession is the “most likely outcome” for the world’s largest economy.
Crude eked out a small gain last year as thinning liquidity exacerbated volatility. After surging in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, it then lost ground as concern over a global slowdown grew. Sanctions against Moscow over the conflict have dragged its oil flows to 2022 lows, and traders are tracking further possible retaliatory actions from Russia.
